You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

No compelling reasons to allow China Haida to transfer to Catalist: SGX-ST

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 7:48 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

CHINA Haida's proposal to transfer the listing of the group from the mainboard to the Catalist board has been rejected by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST). 

In an announcement on Monday, China Haida said SGX-ST issued a response letter to the firm, advising that it is unable to accede to the firm's request for the proposed transfer. According to SGX-ST, a regulator's column published on Jan 4, 2016 stipulated that mainboard-listed companies at risk of being placed on the watch-list under the Financial Entry Criteria and seeking a transfer to the Catalist board "should have plans put in place to improve business fundamentals". 

SGX-ST is of the view that China Haida's plans to turn the business around are "preliminary at this stage", and hence, there are "no compelling reasons" to allow the proposed transfer.

China Haida had proposed the transfer back in June, following its struggle to meet the S$0.20 minimum trading price requirement of listing rules.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SEE ALSO

Regulators to beef up policing of corporate and governance breaches

Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction bags S$162.5m contract to build Tai Seng factory

Olam JV bags sustainable cert for palm oil plantation in Africa

Broker's take: Citi Research upgrades Frasers Centrepoint Trust to 'buy'

IHH puts Fortis takeover on hold; clarifies no collusion with Singh brothers

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on BRC Asia with 'add', street-high price target of S$1.90

Hot stock: Yangzijiang soars 10% on news of chairman's impending return

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 07:41 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong situation at a breaking point: Chan Chun Sing

HONG Kong's situation is at a breaking point, and what has happened there can easily happen to Singapore if the...

Nov 18, 2019 07:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction bags S$162.5m contract to build Tai Seng factory

SOILBUILD Construction Group has won a S$162.5 million contract to build an industrial factory development at Tai...

Nov 18, 2019 07:16 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Consumer

Nexus International School to sell S$150m worth of bonds for new campus

PRIVATE education provider Nexus International School (Singapore) is looking to issue an amortising bond guaranteed...

Nov 18, 2019 06:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Olam JV bags sustainable cert for palm oil plantation in Africa

OLAM International's joint venture with the Republic of Gabon has received a Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (...

Nov 18, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly