You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

No merit to US lenders’ claims for alleged defamation: Sunpower

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 4:39 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sunpower said on Wednesday that complaints filed by US-based lenders America 2030 Capital Limited and America2030 LLC for alleged defamation have no merit.

The complaints relate to an ongoing legal dispute between the American firms and two of Sunpower’s substantial shareholders, with regard to their share-loan deal.

Sunpower is seeking legal advice on the matter and “intends to vigorously defend its position” against the complaints, it said in the April 17 announcement.

The complaints were filed in the United States District Court of Colorado, against Sunpower, certain directors and members of key management at the company, as well as other companies and individuals. None of these defendants are parties to the loan agreement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

America 2030 Capital and America2030 are claiming against Sunpower and the other defendants for, among other things, alleged defamation and its related cause of actions, in relation to certain statements in Sunpower’s November and December 2018 announcements about the share-loan deal.

Two of Sunpower’s substantial shareholders - executive chairman Guo Hongxin and executive director Ma Ming - had each entered into an agreement in their personal capacities with America 2030 Capital to take personal loans, but had later discovered that their 14 million Sunpower shares each, deposited in a designated account as collateral, were allegedly no longer in the account.

Both individuals have hired TSMP Law Corp to represent them, and the Court in November 2018 granted an interim injunction to restrain America 2030 and parties working with it from selling, forfeiting, transferring or dealing with the shares.

Mr Guo and Mr Ma also lodged a report late last year with the Commercial Affairs Department in Singapore over the unauthorised transfers of their shares.

Sunpower shares were trading at S$0.54 as at 4.10pm on Wednesday, up one Singapore cent.

Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi, Suntec Reit sign UBS Singapore for all office space at redeveloped Park Mall

SGX RegCo orders Ayondo to shelve planned disposal of unit, provide rationale

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

DeClout to delist from SGX on April 22 after buyout

Hot stock: Best World jumps 10% after share buybacks, director acquisitions

Hyflux woes worsen as Singapore regulators review disclosures

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
2 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

tuasspring.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi, Suntec Reit sign UBS Singapore for all office space at redeveloped Park Mall

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening