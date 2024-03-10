No Signboard to hold dialogue session with Sias on Mar 13

RESTAURANT operator No Signboard Holdings will be having a dialogue session for shareholders with the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias on Wednesday (Mar 13).

The in-person session will be held from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Sias founder and chief executive David Gerald, who organised the session, will be the moderator.

Last month, the company was served a notice from its largest shareholder GuGong alleging that interim chief executive Lim Teck-Ean breached his fiduciary duties to the company, especially in relation to the acquisition of Dining Haus.

Shares of No Signboard have been suspended from trading since January 2022, as it was unable to demonstrate that it can continue as a going concern.

