No Signboard to hold dialogue session with Sias on Mar 13

Raphael Lim

Published Sun, Mar 10, 2024 · 10:19 pm
Shares of No Signboard have been suspended from trading since January 2022, as it was unable to demonstrate that it can continue as a going concern.
PHOTO: BT FILE

No Signboard

RESTAURANT operator No Signboard Holdings will be having a dialogue session for shareholders with the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias on Wednesday (Mar 13).

The in-person session will be held from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Sias founder and chief executive David Gerald, who organised the session, will be the moderator.

Last month, the company was served a notice from its largest shareholder GuGong alleging that interim chief executive Lim Teck-Ean breached his fiduciary duties to the company, especially in relation to the acquisition of Dining Haus.

Shares of No Signboard have been suspended from trading since January 2022, as it was unable to demonstrate that it can continue as a going concern.

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

SIAS

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

TA Corp receives buying interest for New World Centre units for S$43 million

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

Chinese buying set stage for gold’s latest record run

Big Japan trade enjoys revival as BOJ rate-hike bets grow

Pound is beating 92% of global currencies on UK economic rebound

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to join STI from Mar 18

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article