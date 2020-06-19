You are here

No Signboard may close Clarke Quay outlet amid coronavirus pandemic

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 9:28 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

RESTAURANT operator No Signboard Holdings could terminate the lease for its outlet at The Central @ Clarke Quay, even as all its other outlets reopened on Friday, the board has said.

The board said that the group, which has other seafood restaurants at VivoCity, The Esplanade and at 414,...

