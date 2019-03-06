You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

No Signboard responds to SGX queries on change in accounting rules

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 8:52 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SEAFOOD restaurant operator No Signboard Holdings on Wednesday responded to queries from the Singapore Exchange on the rationale behind the significant restatement in its financial numbers after the adoption of actual group accounting principles for its first quarter 2018 results.

Earlier in February, the group reported a net loss for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec 31, 2017, significantly worse than the S$1.4 million net profit it had initially reported under the old accounting rules.

The group explained that its restructuring exercise – which involves the acquisition of the restaurant and beer businesses from its holding company – was completed on Oct 31 2017. Even though the transfer of the legal interest in the restaurant business and its subsidiaries was on that date, the transfer of economic interest in the restaurant business was on July 1 2017.

The management had prepared the financial statements based on actual group accounting principles for its results announcements for 1Q18, 2Q18 and 3Q18 on the basis that the company obtained control over the subsidiaries on Oct 31 2017, it being the legal completion date of the restructuring exercise, said the group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, during the year-end audit, the company and its external auditors Deloitte & Touche concluded that the continuation of the use of the merger accounting principles adopted in FY2017 would be "more appropriate to better reflect the group's financial performance" to better compare FY18's financial statements and FY17's statements, in which merger accounting principles were used.

The company further said that it has decided to expand an audit to cover the financial periods 2Q18 ended March 31 2018 and 3Q18 ended June 30 2018 "out of prudence".

Companies & Markets

SGX grants MMP Resources extension of up to 1 year to satisfy watchlist removal requirements

Moody's reviews Frasers Centrepoint Trust's rating for downgrade

Sunningdale Tech replies to Quarz, says focus on 'long-term value'

Fabchem China to voluntarily suspend trading on talk of possible general offer

Australia is pushing for more women in boardrooms

Acromec extends letter of intent with Chew's Agriculture for waste-to-energy plant

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

doc74cz9votxc01go4ntoix_doc73agb0gbcjbyvrvhmr0.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

doc74cype584s717cnu8dzg_doc6ux8btt7c49f4hzfhbb.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Transport

COE prices end mostly higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening