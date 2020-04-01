No Signboard shuts Clarke Quay restaurant for at least a month to 'control costs'

IN a bid to "control costs and improve operational efficiency", No Signboard has temporarily shuttered its seafood restaurant at The Central mall in Clarke Quay.

The outlet will be closed for at least one month from April, the Catalist-listed group announced in a bourse filing on Tuesday night.

"The operating environment in the local food and beverage (F&B) industry is expected to remain challenging in the next 12 months", given the uncertain economic outlook amid the global coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions which have dampened consumer demand, it said.

As disclosed on Feb 14, the group expects the Covid-19 pandemic to have a negative impact on tourist and consumer spending from the second quarter of FY2020.

No Signboard operates a chain of restaurants under different F&B brands and concepts, such as No Signboard Seafood, Little Sheep Hot Pot and Mom's Touch Korean Chicken & Burger, as well as its beer business which distributes beer brand Draft Denmark in Singapore.