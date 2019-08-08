No Signboard shuts hawker-themed fast food outlets due to losses

SEAFOOD restaurant operator No Signboard is closing its hawker-themed fast food outlets due to "continuing losses".

The Hawker QSR outlets are located at Esplanade Mall, Jewel at Changi Airport and Kent Ridge.

The group said it expects an impairment loss of approximately S$500,000, which were incurred for the outlets' renovation, as a result of closing these restaurants for the financial year ending Sept 30.

No Signboard said it is currently looking for replacement tenants and will make the necessary announcements as and when there are material updates on the matter.