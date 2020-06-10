No 'significant impact' from Covid-19 on Melbourne project, says World Class Global

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
PROPERTY developer World Class Global on Wednesday said it has not seen any "significant" impact of the Covid-19 fallout on the settlement rates of its residential development in Australia.
Credit remains "generally available" under current market conditions, said the Catalist-listed...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes