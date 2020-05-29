You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noble ex-CEO wins appeal in Singapore court over shares

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

SINGAPORE'S top court ruled in favour of a claim by Noble Group Ltd's former CEO Ricardo Leiman to millions of unpaid shares, overturning an earlier ruling while upholding that he wasn't entitled to his bonus.

The Court of Appeal allowed the appeal in "large part", and ordered an assessment of damages after ruling that Noble deprived Mr Leiman of entitlements including the right to exercise share options, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Bloomberg. The court said he wasn't in breach of contractual non-competition and confidentiality obligations, also overruling an earlier decision.

Mr Leiman would only have been entitled to be deprived of shares and options "if he had engaged in conduct that caused actual commercial detriment or harm to Noble, but there did not appear to be any evidence of such detriment or harm having been caused by his conduct," judges said in the ruling.

Mr Leiman was appealing a 2018 High Court ruling that dismissed his claim to millions of dollars in unpaid shares and bonus and ordered him to pay two-thirds of Noble's costs.

Noble was catapulted into crisis in 2015 amid questions about its accounting and sinking commodity prices before eventually completing a debt-for-equity restructuring that handed control to hedge-fund creditors. Singaporean regulators wouldn't allow the new entity to sell shares to the public in the city-state and Noble remains the subject of an investigation by Singaporean authorities.

SEE ALSO

Former Noble CEO wins appeal in Singapore court over shares

Mr Leiman resigned from his role as CEO in 2011 after expressing concern that Noble was adopting questionable accounting and corporate governance practices, said the court. The company's then-chairman Richard Elman had concerns regarding Mr Leiman's integrity and suitability to continue as CEO, the ruling said.

The Court of Appeal upheld the earlier decision that he wasn't entitled to that year's bonus, which was to have been paid in 2012. The judgment said Mr Leiman is entitled to damages. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Keppel unveils 10-year roadmap, to focus on 4 units

Tough road ahead for Singtel, even with help from associates

Owe money, pay later, with telco bill relief

ComfortDelGro to halve taxi rents for June

SGX price targets slashed on MSCI licence loss, increased competition

EHT to use maiden distribution to pay for sponsor's liabilities

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 11:50 PM
Consumer

French court faults Goodyear over factory closure

[AMIENS, France] US tyre giant Goodyear has been found by a French court to have unfairly dismissed more than 800...

May 28, 2020 11:33 PM
Real Estate

Singapore launches 4.4ha of industrial land supply for H2 2020

THE government has launched 4.4 hectares of industrial land across six sites under the Industrial Government Land...

May 28, 2020 11:10 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales index falls to lowest in records to 2001

[WASHINGTON] An index of contract signings for purchases of previously owned US homes slumped to a record low in...

May 28, 2020 10:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Bukit Sembawang lowers special dividend as Q4 loss deepens 23%

BUKIT Sembawang posted a S$14.2 million loss for the fourth quarter ended March - 23 per cent deeper in the red than...

May 28, 2020 10:24 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's ruling party dumps Mahathir, dissenters

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's ruling party on Thursday terminated the membership of his...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.