You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noble Group to take stake in Australian rare earths developer Arafura

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 12:01 PM

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Singapore-listed commodities trading firm Noble Group is set to take a small stake in ambitious Australian rare earths developer Arafura, raising its exposure to strategic minerals critical to high-tech industries and electric vehicles.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] Singapore-listed commodities trading firm Noble Group is set to take a small stake in ambitious Australian rare earths developer Arafura, raising its exposure to strategic minerals critical to high-tech industries and electric vehicles.

In a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange on Thursday, Arafura said that Noble's rare earths subsidiary Talaxis would underwrite A$7.2 million of a A$23.2 million (S$21.8 million) share offering. According to Reuters calculations, that would give Talaxis a stake in Arafura of around 8 per cent.

The offering was priced at a hefty discount - A$0.085 compared to A$0.125 on Wednesday's close - sending shares in Arafura skidding 20 per cent on Thursday. Prior to the offer, the developer's market value was around A$98 million.

"We recognise the growing importance of technology metals to the global renewable energy sector, as well as to broader technological industries," Noble chairman Paul Brough in the statement. "Noble Group sees this as a core, strategic business growth area."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rare earths are a group of 17 minerals critical to a wide array of industries, from high-tech consumer electronics to electric vehicles and sophisticated military equipment.

China is the world's largest producer of the metals and state-owned news outlets have reported that as part of the trade dispute between it and the United States, it could cut its shipments there, stoking supply concerns. The United States imports 80 per cent of its rare earths from China.

Arafura is developing the Nolans project in Australia's Northern Territory, seeking to secure US$1 billion in funding for the project that includes a processing plant.

It is one of a handful of development projects in the country that have in recent months seen more strategic interest after years in limbo.

Australia contains only 2.8 per cent of the world's rare earth reserves, according to the United States Geological Survey. However, the country accounts for more than half of the new projects in the global pipeline.

Noble, the once mighty commodity trader, completed its drawn-out US$3.5 billion debt restructuring late last year, emerging as a leaner, Asia-focused coal-trading business.

The investment is its second into a rare earths project. It is the largest shareholder in Canada-listed Mkango Resources , which has a high-grade rare earths deposit in Malawi, with a 12.5 per cent stake.

REUTERS

Companies & Markets

ST Engg, Airbus JV converting A321 passenger jet into cargo freighter for US customer

CDL prices S$200m four-year fixed rate notes at 2.8%

USP Group extends deadline for proposed S$5.6m sale of biofuel unit

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Visa aims to halve its global fraud rate by 2025

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
4 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
5 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru

Must Read

BP_Slack Technologies_200619_53.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Technology

Tech firm Slack to make market debut, at US$26 reference price

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Jun 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Fortune Reit, Yanlord Land, Pan Hong Holdings, USP Group

Jun 20, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap gets S$43m loan to put solar power systems on rooftops in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening