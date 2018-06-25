You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 10:14 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

COMMODITY trader Noble Group on Monday said its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Maylion has acquired an additional 52.5 per cent shareholding interest in coal exploration and development firm, East Energy Resources (EER).

EER is incorporated in Australia and listed on the Australia Securities Exchange (ASX). Following the transaction, Maylion's stake in EER will increase to 93.4 per cent from 40.9 per cent. Thus, EER will cease to be an associated company of Noble, and become its subsidiary instead. 

The additonal shares were issued in satisfaction of a A$28 million (S$28.3 million) debt owed to Noble by EER, which has been fully impaired since the third quarter last year, Noble said. On this basis, the consideration paid by Noble for this transaction was effectively nil. 

Based on the latest unaudited financial statements of Noble for the three months ended March 31, 2018, the book value and net tangible asset value attributed to the additional shares were also negligible, Noble said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

EER's market cap stands at about A$1.78 million, based on the number of issued shares in the capital of the firm prior to this deal, and the volume-weighted average price of 0.5 Australian cent, as transacted on the ASX on June 21, 2018. 

As at 9.56am on Monday, shares in Noble were trading at S$0.177, up 25.5 per cent or 3.6 Singapore cents. Some 28.8 million shares exchanged hands, making it one of the most heavily traded counters on the Singapore bourse in the early morning trade. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing
2 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
3 Mahathir says ringgit’s fair value is 3.8 to US dollar, same as Asia financial crisis peg
4 Ringgit's fair value now the same as during 1998 Asia crisis: Mahathir
5 Singapore, Asian equities extend weekly losses as trade tensions show no sign of abating
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_STI_250618_3.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore shares stagnate as investors pivot to US and China

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Jun 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening