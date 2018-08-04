You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noble sues Australian coal producers for alleged breaches

Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

NOBLE Group Ltd, the commodity trader seeking to push through a restructuring after losing billions of dollars and defaulting, has filed a claim in Australia against two coal producers for alleged breaches of contractual obligations under a marketing services agreement.

The Singapore-listed company, which will report another loss later this month, said a unit has filed the claim in the Supreme Court of New South Wales against Yancoal Australia Ltd and Gloucester Coal Ltd for damages estimated at at least US$127 million, according to an exchange statement on Friday.

After being locked in a battle for survival for years, Noble has secured approval from most of its senior creditors for the restructuring, as well as from about a third of its existing shareholders. The company's drawn-out crisis has prompted speculation that some of its suppliers may seek an opportunity to walk away from contracts, putting at risk Noble's ability to provide raw materials to customers in Asia. The claim relates to a marketing services agreement entered into in 2011.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We're taking the appropriate time to review the claim and it's too early for us to provide any further comment at this time," James Rickards, Yancoal's general manager investor relations and corporate affairs, said by phone.

Noble remains a minor shareholder in Yancoal, according to Bloomberg data, after its holding was diluted.

Last week, Noble said it expects an overall net loss of US$115 million to US$140 million, driven mostly by restructuring expenses and finance costs for the quarter to June. Still, the trader also sees profit before interest, tax and restructuring costs of US$35 million to US$50 million in the period as operating income from supply chains covered expenses. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades BreadTalk to 'sell' on overheated valuations

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Sakae Holdings director charged over offences involving more than S$20m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening