You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noble to sell dry bulk carrier for US$23m

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 9:08 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

COMMODITY trader Noble Group is planning to dispose of a vessel registered in Hong Kong for a consideration of US$23.4 million to Fairmyl Shipping.

On Friday, Noble said that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Core Ambition, had on June 22 entered into a memorandum of agreement with Fairmyl Shipping and Transmed Shipping for the proposed sale of a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier.

Transmed Shipping is supposed to guarantee the performance of Fairmyl Shipping.

Among other conditions for the deal to be finalised, the proposed disposal is subject to approval by the shareholders of Noble. The group will convene a special general meeting, with details to be announced later.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 81,616-dwt Ocean Ambition was built in 2014 and is employed to service external customers as well as Noble's internal freight requirements.

The gain on the proposed disposal would amount to approximately US$0.7 million, Noble said.

The vessel is currently mortgaged to a financial institution and part of the proceeds from the deal will be used by the group to pay down the amounts owed under the relevant facility.

The net proceeds will be about US$8.2 million.

The deal does not impact the proposed debt restructuring under the restructuring support agreement, Noble said.

The counter closed 3.7 cents higher at S$0.141 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

DLF Holdings seeking Catalist listing

Advancer Global to raise S$22m in tie-up with Tokyo-listed Fullcast

OUE Lippo Healthcare JV to operate hospital in China

AsiaPhos to seek legal help for disputes with Sichuan provincial government

Versalink announces management changes

Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to get US$100m trade finance facilities from minority shareholders

noble.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Singtel_220618_41.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing

BP_ringgit_220618_56.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says ringgit’s fair value is 3.8 to US dollar, same as Asia financial crisis peg

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening