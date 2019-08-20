You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noel Gifts warns of full-year net loss on valuation write-down

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 10:40 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Noel Gifts International has warned of an expected loss for the financial year ended June 30, based on the preliminary review of its unaudited consolidated financial results.

"The expected net loss is attributable to the write-down in valuation of our industrial investment property," said Noel Gifts in a filing on Tuesday. It is scheduled to announce its unaudited financial results for the year on Aug 27.

In the meantime, shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company's shares, said Noel Gifts.

Noel Gifts shares closed unchanged at 19.4 Singapore cents on Tuesday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SBI Offshore served summons for reimbursement of S$114,187

DBS Bank to enter India's credit card market next year

China Taisan winding-up application to be heard Sept 6

Aug 26 hearing date set for sanction of OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger

Keppel Logistics unit UrbanFox expands to Vietnam, Malaysia

BOS hires head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

UrbanFox vehicles.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UrbanFox vehicles.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Logistics unit UrbanFox expands to Vietnam, Malaysia

Shee Tse Koon DBS0001_2x.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon joins Nets board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly