Nojima president to take over as Courts CEO from July 1

NOJIMA Corp president Hiroshi Nojima will take over the role of chief executive of Courts Asia from July 1.

Courts, an electrical, IT and furniture retailer, had previously announced that its long-time head honcho Terry O'Conner will step down as CEO from July 1 and support the group as executive adviser thereafter.

The firm was delisted from the Singapore Exchange following its buyout by Japanese electronics retailer Nojima.

Mr Nojima is also the representative executive officer of Nojima and the chairman of Courts. Having joined his family's consumer electronics business at 22 years old as a sales executive, he grew the business from one store to over 850 stores in Japan today, said Courts in a press statement.

Mr Nojima led Nojima Corp to become a leading industry player in Japan with S$6.3 billion in revenue and an employer of over 8,000 staff, the group added.

"As a long-term strategic retail owner, we will dedicate efforts to focus on our relationships with partners, customers and employees, with the aim of transforming Courts in these challenging times," said Mr Nojima.