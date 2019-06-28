You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nojima president to take over as Courts CEO from July 1

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 5:54 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

NOJIMA Corp president Hiroshi Nojima will take over the role of chief executive of Courts Asia from July 1.

Courts, an electrical, IT and furniture retailer, had previously announced that its long-time head honcho Terry O'Conner will step down as CEO from July 1 and support the group as executive adviser thereafter.

The firm was delisted from the Singapore Exchange following its buyout by Japanese electronics retailer Nojima.

Mr Nojima is also the representative executive officer of Nojima and the chairman of Courts. Having joined his family's consumer electronics business at 22 years old as a sales executive, he grew the business from one store to over 850 stores in Japan today, said Courts in a press statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Nojima led Nojima Corp to become a leading industry player in Japan with S$6.3 billion in revenue and an employer of over 8,000 staff, the group added.

"As a long-term strategic retail owner, we will dedicate efforts to focus on our relationships with partners, customers and employees, with the aim of transforming Courts in these challenging times," said Mr Nojima.

Companies & Markets

6 new underlying stocks to widen range of Single Stock DLCs: SGX

Hyflux gets deadline extensions to announce 2018/19 financial results

First Resources raises investment in subsidiary by S$37.7m

Funan mall reopens after S$560m renovation

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on LionGold's financial statements

Singtel names Ng Kuo Pin as new CEO for unit NCS

Editor's Choice

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_LMXEGM28A_3820982.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Minorities block Challenger's delisting; exit offer will lapse

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
4 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home
5 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgworkers_2806.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
SME

SMEs to get extra S$10,000 subsidy to help train workers

housing.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Housing loans extend drop in May but overall lending rises on business loans: MAS data

Jun 28, 2019
Real Estate

Government trims again industrial land supply amid weaker growth outlook

Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek takes 21.7% stake in Li & Fung's logistics business for US$300m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening