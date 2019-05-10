'Non-existent trade receivables' enabled China Environment to understate loss by 340m yuan

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INDEPENDENT auditors of China Environment have found that a 339.9 million yuan (S$68.03 million) discrepancy in the company's audited full-year net loss for fiscal 2015 against its unaudited results, was mainly due to "non-existent trade
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg