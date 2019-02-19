You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nordic Group flags 'substantially lower' Q4 profit

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 8:06 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

NORDIC Group on Monday night said it expects "substantially lower" net profit for its fourth quarter from a year ago, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited results for the three months ended Dec 31. 

Full-year results for fiscal 2018 remains profitable, said the company, a precision engineering and systems integration solutions provider serving mainly the marine and offshore industry. 

In its regulatory filing on Monday, Nordic Group said the lower net profit is mainly attributable to a decline in profit margins for jobs delivered in Q4, higher staff-related expenses, and one-off costs for "right sizing" its system integration division.

The company will announce its fourth-quarter results on Feb 22. 

Nordic shares closed flat at S$0.38 apiece on Monday. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Procurri loses another acquisition offer as buyer New State withdraws

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Best World requests trading halt; shares fall 17% in early session

iX Biopharma to sell Chemical Analysis unit for A$12.5m

Corporate digest

Changing hands

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

BT_20190219_SMEROBOT_3700073.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Simplifying schemes for SMEs a key focus: industry watchers

BT_20190219_CAG_3700040.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fiscal planning: matching funding with project type

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening