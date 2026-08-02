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‘Not an easy company to understand’: Frencken wants to be known for more than semiconductors

The company’s president says its edge comes from engineering capabilities with applications across industries

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Low Youjin

Low Youjin

Published Sun, Aug 2, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • Dennis Au, president of Frencken Group, says the company prefers to partner a relatively small group of top-tier customers to ensure its long-term growth.
    • Dennis Au, president of Frencken Group, says the company prefers to partner a relatively small group of top-tier customers to ensure its long-term growth. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] What do smartphones, luxury cars and operating theatres have in common? More than most people realise.

    Mainboard-listed Frencken Group has a hand in all three – with its components finding their way into machines that manufacture smartphone chips, analogue clocks used in luxury cars and cardiovascular patient tables used in operating theatres. 

    “You don’t see ‘Made by Frencken’ or Frencken branding around it,” said the precision engineering company’s president Dennis Au. “It’s more like ‘Frencken inside’, because we’ve created the modules that are placed in those systems.”

    ToplinefrenckenManufacturingSemiconductorsSGXArtificial Intelligence

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