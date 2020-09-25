Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

THE board of Novena Global Healthcare Group (NGHG), the flagship firm founded by scandal-hit Singaporeans Nelson and Terence Loh, have distanced themselves from the duo and set up a special committee to investigate the firm's audited accounts, which a leading accounting firm as alleged are forged.

It has also appointed a review and supervisory committee to restructure and scrutinise the affairs of NGHG and its subsidiaries, said the board in a statement on Friday. Neither NGHG nor its subsidiaries may enter into any transactions henceforth without the committee's express authorisation.

"Neither Nelson Loh nor Terence Loh are part of this committee," it added.

The statement comes in the wake of a police report lodged by Ernst & Young last week, regarding allegedly unauthorised signatures of the firm on NGHG's financial statements.

The police say they are looking into the matter.

"The board is deeply concerned by this development, and intends to take its own steps to investigate and appoint solicitors.

"NGHG is not wholly owned by the Lohs. The majority of the beneficial interest in NGHG is ultimately held by individual, private and institutional investors," said the board, adding that the firm is "wholly unconnected and unrelated to the Bellagraph Nova Group or Axington Ltd, and any of the allegations made in relation to the conduct of Nelson and Terence Loh" in the management of these entities.

NGHG, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is the holding company for several businesses.

In the statement, the board said its subsidiaries operate and continue to operate many medical and wellness businesses in Singapore, Taiwan and China, including health-screening centres, aesthetic clinics, hair salons, day-surgery centres and a dental clinic.

It said the board will extend its full cooperation to the authorities conducting investigations into these allegations and will take all steps it deems necessary to protect the interests of NGHG and its shareholders, subsidiaries, stakeholders and employees.

In a statement, EY Singapore had earlier said it was "never the auditors" of Novena Global Healthcare Group, but had been the auditors of Novena Global Healthcare Pte Ltd - a Singapore incorporated company and subsidiary of Novena Global Healthcare Group - for the financial year ended December 2017.

"We were not appointed as auditors of and did not sign off on the financial statements of Novena Global Healthcare Pte Ltd for any subsequent years," it added.

The police are not the only ones looking into matters related to the duo. Last month, Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) told The Business Times that it will take enforcement action against the Lohs after it was discovered that entities linked to them had not filed annual returns.

BT had reported that at least two entities - Novena Global Healthcare Pte Ltd and Novena Life Sciences Pte Ltd - set up in 2016 and 2018 respectively, have not filed annual returns, which include financial statements, since they were incorporated.

The Straits Times, quoting an Acra spokesman, reported on Friday that Acra was expanding its scope and looking into whether other related registered entities have complied with the requirements to hold annual general meetings (AGM) and file annual returns.