Ntegrator bags S$58.6m contract from repeat customer

NTEGRATOR International, a regional communications network specialist and systems integrator, has secured a contract totalling about S$58.6 million from a Singapore-based regional service provider that is a repeat customer.

The contract involves the installation of pipelines and manholes, the installation, maintenance and diversion services for infrastructure cables, and the service provision and maintenance of business services across the eastern, western and central parts of Singapore.

The project commenced on April 1, 2019 and covers a two-year period, with an option to extend for a further period of one year.

The contract is expected to contribute positively to the group's financial performance and condition over the next two years, subject to the timely completion of the project and effective cost management, said Ntegrator.