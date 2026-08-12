The Business Times
business-time-50

NTT DC Reit posts Q1 net property income of US$27.9 million, beats IPO forecast by 5%

But the revenue of US$58.1 million falls short of projections

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 07:34 PM
    • NTT DC Reit’s Singapore data centre is one of six in its portfolio.
    • NTT DC Reit’s Singapore data centre is one of six in its portfolio. PHOTO: NTT

    [SINGAPORE] The manager of pure-play data centre real estate investment trust (Reit) NTT DC Reit on Wednesday (Aug 12) posted a net property income of US$27.9 million for the three months ended Jun 30.

    This beat the initial public offering projection of US$26.6 million by 5 per cent.

    The manager attributed the performance to lower real estate taxes and operational costs, as well as favourable foreign exchange impact.

    Distributable income for the first quarter of FY2027 stood at US$22.6 million, surpassing the IPO forecast of US$20.5 million by 10.6 per cent.

    However, revenue came in at US$58.1 million, 1.1 per cent below the IPO projection of US$58.7 million.

    “The majority of the committed leases is expected to start contributing to revenue in Q3 FY2027,” noted the manager in a business update.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Portfolio occupancy by IT load for the period ended Jun 30 increased to 95.9 per cent, up slightly from 95.1 per cent as at Mar 31.

    As at Jun 30, portfolio occupancy stood at 99.2 per cent, including committed contracts, noted the manager.

    The Reit holds six assets in the US, Singapore as well as the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, with a total design IT load of 90.7 megawatts.

    Its portfolio has a weighted average lease expiry of 4.3 years as at Jun 30, while rental reversion stood at 13.4 per cent.

    For the same period, the total debt of the Reit stood at US$537 million, a slight increase from US$517 million for the period ended Mar 31.

    NTT DC Reit made its trading debut in July 2025, with an IPO price of US$1.

    Units of NTT DC Reit closed 0.5 per cent or US$0.005 higher at US$0.935 on Wednesday, before the results were announced.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    NTT DC ReitData centresFinancial results

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    DBS’ wealth assets under management rose above the S$500 billion mark for the first time in Q2, to hit S$516 billion.

    Analysts raise DBS targets to as high as S$81 after record Q2 net profit

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    The 302-unit Cape Royale, completed in 2013, has been the last major new condominium development in Sentosa Cove. 

    Two-thirds of Sentosa Cove resales in the red, with average loss topping S$1 million since 2023

    Tabung Haji has about 9.7 million depositors nationwide, of whom about four million are registered for the haj.

    Malaysia’s Tabung Haji reckoning: The billions lost, the rescue and what comes next

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More