NTU, ST Engineering launch Singapore's first barrier-free smart car park

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 1:09 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

NANYANG Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) have launched Singapore's first barrier-free smart car park, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

The new system has started operating at three car parks on the university's main Jurong campus. It will be progressively rolled out to all 59 car parks on NTU's campuses including Novena and one-north, and will cover more than 4,000 parking lots when completed by the end of 2021, the statement said.

The Smart Car Park System is a ticketless parking solution developed by ST Engineering's electronics arm. Besides developing the system, it will provide managed services for all NTU car parks.

Paired with the GoParkin mobile app, the system integrates technologies such as automatic number plate recognition, data analytics and mobile payment technologies to help motorists overcome issues encountered in conventional car park systems, the statement said. At the same time, it delivers car park operators "significant operational and maintenance cost-savings" and key insights on the usage of their car parks.

The system aggregates parking data and provides real-time information on car park occupancy via the GoParkin app. It helps motorists identify the closest available parking spots with car park rates and also allows them to pay for season parking via the app.

NTU said the new car park system offers "significant savings" to the university by reducing operational and maintenance costs.

President of ST Engineering's electronics arm Ravinder Singh said smart car parks manage parking in a more effective and sustainable way, reducing air pollution and traffic congestion which improve motorists' experience.

"Beyond these, insights on car park usage can potentially generate new value-added services for motorists and transform business models for car park operators," he added.

ST Engineering shares were trading flat at S$3.41 as at the midday break on Monday.

