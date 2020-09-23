NutryFarm gets SGX query after share price doubles

THE share price of mainboard-listed NutryFarm International doubled when trading resumed after the midday break.

At 1.13pm, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) queried the company about its trading activity.

The technology provider's shares reached an intraday high of 12.1 Singapore cents as at 1.01pm, up 6.5 cents. As at 2.35pm, the counter was trading up 94.6 per cent or 5.3 cents to 10.9 cents, with 830,200 shares changing hands.

The Singapore bourse asked the company if it was aware of any information not previously announced concerning the company, its subsidiaries or associated companies which, if known, might explain the trading. SGX also asked the company to confirm its compliance with listing rules.

On Monday, NutryFarm said it entered into placement agreements with two investors for the subscription of 19 million new shares in the company at a price of four Singapore cents apiece.

The issue price marks a premium of 8.1 per cent over the volume-weighted average price on the last market day before the planned placement agreements were signed.

The estimated net proceeds of S$720,000 from the proposed placement will be used for working capital purposes, NutryFarm said at the time.