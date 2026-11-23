The Australian firm’s potential fundraising is part of a larger debt financing deal

The fundraising comes at a volatile moment for the AI sector, as investors are growing increasingly wary of lofty valuations and elevated global borrowing costs. PHOTO: BT FILE

[HONG KONG] Artificial intelligence company Firmus Grid is considering seeking around US$1.5 billion in a bond offering that would be part of a larger debt financing deal, according to people familiar with the matter, after it shelved plans for an initial public offering in October.

The Australian firm, which is backed by Nvidia, held talks as recently as last week with banks and investors about a potential senior and mezzanine debt package totalling as much as around US$4 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A deal of that size would be significantly smaller than the around US$7.5 billion debt package the company had targeted just two months ago.

Firmus could potentially try to issue the bond by the end of 2026, but details including the timing may change based on market and other conditions, the people said.

The fundraising comes at a volatile moment for the AI sector, as investors are growing increasingly wary of lofty valuations and elevated global borrowing costs. The US, meanwhile, is ramping up scrutiny of where advanced chips ultimately go.

Firmus, whose business model hinges on a steady influx of fresh capital, recently abandoned its plan for an IPO in which it was looking to raise as much as US$5.5 billion, including a greenshoe option.

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Proceeds from the debt package would be used primarily to purchase Nvidia’s latest GB300 AI chips for an Indonesian data centre that Firmus is developing with DayOne Data Centers, the people said.

The bond and a separate bank loan under discussion would each have tenors of 69 months and would make up the senior portion of the debt package, according to the people.

The potential bond yield is around 8 per cent, while the loan’s margin could be about 325 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, a benchmark reference rate for US dollar borrowings, the people added.

Firmus has secured investment-grade ratings of BBB from at least two international rating firms for the proposed bond sale, according to the people.

The bond and bank loan are expected to rank pari passu, the people added, meaning both instruments would have an equal claim on the company’s assets in a recovery scenario.

Morgan Stanley is leading the debt financing and Firmus is inviting banks to join the underwriting group, according to the people.

“Firmus doesn’t comment on market speculation. Funding arrangements and any details will be announced at the appropriate time,” the company said in response to a request for comment. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Firmus’ backer Nvidia faces continuing fallout from a scandal involving longtime chief executive officer Jensen Huang.

Huang, who ran Nvidia for more than 30 years and built it into an AI powerhouse, left earlier in November under the cloud of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who the US government has suspected of spying for China.

Last week Nvidia had its credit-rating outlook lowered to stable from positive by Moody’s Ratings, which cited governance concerns following Huang’s ouster.

The world’s largest chipmaker is at the centre of the AI ecosystem, having provided multibillion-dollar investments and financial backstops for infrastructure providers and model developers.

Firmus, which began as a Bitcoin mining operation in Australia in 2019, has benefited from surging demand for AI infrastructure across Asia. It has inked a number of large deals, securing US$2 billion in commitments from investors including Nvidia and Blackstone.

The company aims to build data centres it calls AI factories using hardware from Nvidia. It has a pipeline of 912 megawatts (MW), of which only 46 MW has been built, according to investor documents seen by Bloomberg. BLOOMBERG