Nvidia has US$21 billion SpaceX stake, US$30 billion in Intel shares

Nvidia also had stakes in Coherent, Generate Biomedicines, Nebius Group, Nokia and Synopsys as of Jun 30. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Nvidia on Friday (Aug 14) disclosed a nearly US$21 billion stake in Elon Musk’s SpaceX and a US$30 billion one in Intel.

The AI chipmaking giant had about 122.8 million shares in SpaceX as at Jun 30, according to a regulatory filing made on Friday (Aug 14). It held about 214.8 million in Intel.

The disclosure marks the first time that Nvidia has given the value of its SpaceX position since it invested in Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI, which was folded into SpaceX ahead of an unprecedented public debut earlier this year.

Nvidia had put as much as US$2 billion into xAI in 2025 by way of a financing that included equity and debt in a special purpose vehicle designed to buy its processors for xAI’s massive computing project, Bloomberg reported at the time.

The value of Nvidia’s stake in Intel has skyrocketed from just three months earlier when it was worth roughly US$9.5 billion, based on regulatory filings.

That investment dates back to last year when Nvidia agreed to invest US$5 billion in Intel and announced the two would co-develop chips for personal computers and data centres in what was seen at the time as a surprise move that would prop up an ailing archrival.

Nvidia also had stakes in Coherent, Generate Biomedicines, Nebius Group, Nokia and Synopsys as of Jun 30. BLOOMBERG