Nvidia to invest up to US$3 billion in Stargate data centre developer Lancium: The Information

The chipmaker will invest an initial US$2 billion for a roughly 20% stake in the company behind the Stargate data centre campus

Nvidia may invest an another US$1 billion if the firm meets certain thresholds, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Nvidia will invest up to US$3 billion in power infrastructure developer Lancium, the company behind the Stargate data centre campus in Texas, The Information reported on Friday (Aug 7).

The chipmaker will invest an initial US$2 billion for a stake of roughly 20 per cent in Lancium, which is backed by Blackstone , according to the report.

Nvidia could invest an additional US$1 billion if the company meets certain thresholds, including grid hookups, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the deal, Lancium and its portfolio of land and power connections have an enterprise value of around US$10 billion, according to The Information.

The capital is expected to help Lancium expand its operations as it explores a potential initial public offering in 2027, the report said.

Nvidia and Lancium did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Stargate is a joint venture between SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle to build data centres.

The project was announced in January 2025 by US President Donald Trump, who said that the companies would invest up to US$500 billion to fund infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

Lancium owns the 404.7 hectare Lancium Clean Campus in Abilene, Texas, which serves as the first operational site of the Stargate initiative. REUTERS