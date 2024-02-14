Nvidia outstrips Alphabet as third largest US company by market value

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 11:25 pm
Strong demand for the Silicon Valley company’s chips used in artificial intelligence computing has powered the stock 231 per cent in the past 12 months to record highs, taking its market value to US$1.812 trillion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nvidia

NVIDIA overtook Google-parent Alphabet’s stock market capitalisation to become the third biggest US company on Wednesday (Feb 14), days before the poster child of AI boom is due to report fourth-quarter results.

Strong demand for the Silicon Valley company’s chips used in artificial intelligence computing has powered the stock 231 per cent in the past 12 months to record highs, taking its market value to US$1.812 trillion.

With a 50 per cent surge lifting Nvidia to the top spot among the S&P 500 components stock performance this year, the company has joined the league of Magnificent Seven stocks, surpassing retail giant Amazon.com earlier this month.

Wall Street expects Nvidia to post US$11.38 billion in fourth-quarter profit, up more than a staggering 400 per cent from a year ago. Its revenue is expected to surge more than three-fold to US$20.37 billion.

Nvidia now trades 33.19 times its forward earnings estimates, above the industry median multiple of 27.35, per LSEG data.

A higher multiple indicates the stock is more likely to have priced in its earnings potential, leaving little room for further growth. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Alphabet (Google)

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Civmec H1 earnings up 12.9%, declares dividend of A$0.025 per share

German auto supplier Continental says to cut 7,150 jobs

Wall St opens higher after selloff as traders reassess rate bets

Bitcoin market cap back above US$1 trillion in broad crypto rally

Greenback rises as hot US inflation cools Fed rate-cut bets

Far East Hospitality Trust posts 25.4% higher DPS of S$0.0217 for H2

Breaking News

Most Popular