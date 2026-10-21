Nvidia in talks to invest more in AI cloud firm Firmus after IPO flop: report

This signals Nvidia’s continued support for neoclouds, a group of debt-laden AI cloud providers

Firmus scrapped an IPO, set to be one of Australia’s biggest ever, after struggling to lure global investors who have grown wary of AI firms. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Nvidia is in discussions to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Firmus Grid after the Australian artificial intelligence cloud company abandoned an initial public offering, The Information reported.

The move signals that Nvidia will continue supporting neoclouds, a beleaguered group of debt-laden AI cloud providers, the news site said, citing unidentified people familiar with the talks.

Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, is already an investor in Firmus and a number of its peers.

A spokesperson for Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report follows Firmus’ move earlier in October to scrap an IPO that would have been one of Australia’s biggest ever.

The company struggled to lure global investors, who have grown more wary of AI companies. Bloomberg News previously reported that Firmus was considering other funding options. BLOOMBERG