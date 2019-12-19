OCBC adds 2 leaders to management committee

Both Sunny Quek (left) and Wang Ke (right) were promoted from within OCBC, reflecting the bank's strong internal talent base for succession planning.

OCBC Bank has added two senior leaders to its 24-member management committee, the lender said in a media statement on Thursday.

Sunny Quek has taken over as head of consumer financial services, Singapore on Nov 13. Wang Ke has been appointed on Dec 9 as chief executive officer (CEO) of OCBC Wing Hang Bank (China).

Mr Quek, 46, reports to OCBC’s chief operating officer, Ching Wei Hong, while Mr Wang, 51, reports to OCBC Wing Hang Bank CEO Na Wu Beng, who is based in Hong Kong.

Mr Quek joined OCBC in December 2012 as head, branch and premier banking, and was in charge of the sales and distribution strategy for the consumer banking branch network in Singapore and the OCBC Premier Banking business.

In 2018, he led the launch of an accredited investor platform offering wealth solutions to high net worth individuals in Singapore as well as the offshore segment.

Before joining OCBC, he was the branch banking director at Citibank Singapore.

Mr Wang joined OCBC Bank (China) as chief information officer and head of the IT department in 2012 and later took on an expanded role as head of operations and technology.

Prior to becoming CEO, Mr Wang was the regional general manager of the Pearl River Delta region and was appointed deputy president of OCBC Bank (China) in March 2015.

After the merger of OCBC Bank (China) and Wing Hang Bank (China) in July 2016, the newly-formed subsidiary of OCBC Wing Hang Bank was renamed OCBC Wing Hang Bank (China).

Before joining OCBC Wing Hang Bank (China), Mr Wang held senior positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co, McKinsey & Company and United Overseas Bank (China).

Greater China is OCBC’s second biggest market outside of Singapore, accounting for about 20 per cent of the core profits before tax as at Sept 30, 2019, the bank said.

Group chief executive officer Samuel Tsien said that the new appointments reflect the bank’s strong internal talent base for succession planning.

"Wealth management and China as part of Greater China are two strategic pillars of our corporate strategy. I am confident that Sunny and Wang Ke will bring our franchise to greater heights," Mr Tsien added.