You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC adopts risk-management framework Equator Principles for infrastructure projects

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 4:35 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

ocbcReuters.jpg
OCBC said its adoption of the Equator Principles was an extension of the responsible-financing framework the bank has put in place since 2017.
PHOTO: REUTERS

OCBC on Tuesday said it has adopted the Equator Principles, an internationally recognised risk-management framework for financial institutions worldwide.

The framework guides banks on how to determine, assess and manage environmental and social risks in large-scale development projects.

OCBC said on Tuesday that the move is part of the bank's push towards responsible financing, and builds on its previous commitments to sustainability.

The Equator Principles are based on the International Finance Corporation Performance Standards published by the World Bank Group.

They cover a majority of the project-finance transactions originating from emerging markets, providing a minimum standard for due diligence and monitoring to support responsible risk decision-making.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

OCBC said its adoption of the Equator Principles was an extension of the responsible-financing framework the bank has put in place since 2017.

It added that as a signatory of the Equator Principles, it will further strengthen its environmental, social and governance related disclosure and reporting. OCBC will do so by disclosing information related to large-scale projects the bank has financed globally.

This will ensure that strict environmental and social standards are applied in line with the international best practices during the project development and construction process, including follow-up monitoring.

OCBC group chief risk officer, Vincent Choo, said the bank has aligned its efforts internally with the objectives of the Equator Principles, to work responsibly with clients through its business units to strengthen its position as a sustainable bank in the region.

Mr Choo noted that infrastructure development is a key economic driver in emerging Asia to sustain growth in the region. The demand in Asian markets to finance large projects, such as those to expand transport links and improve access to energy and water services, has increased significantly.

"Because of their size, these projects often have a significant impact on the environment and neighbouring communities," he added.

"It is therefore our responsibility to ensure that the projects we finance are developed in a socially responsible manner and reflect sound environmental management practice."

Earlier this year, OCBC announced a new target of S$25 billion by 2025 for its sustainable finance portfolio, after having surpassed its initial target of S$10 billion in the first quarter of 2020, two years ahead of schedule.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100...

Dec 1, 2020 04:24 PM
Garage

Oyo has US$1b to fund operations until IPO, CEO tells employees

[BANGALORE] Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Oyo Hotels, told employees the Indian startup is...

Dec 1, 2020 04:23 PM
Life & Culture

Battle over borscht: new front in Russia-Ukraine conflict

[KIEV] Ukrainian chef Ievgen Klopotenko never expected to find himself at the centre of the conflict between Russia...

Dec 1, 2020 04:21 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares closed with healthy gains on Tuesday on vaccine hopes and after...

Dec 1, 2020 04:12 PM
Government & Economy

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, eight of them imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday (Dec 1 ) noon, taking Singapore's total to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

S&P 500 to swallow Tesla in one gulp; shares surge

Grounded pilots out of practice spark airline safety fears

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

CapitaLand sells three malls, office building for S$448.7m; enters Japan logistics sector

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for