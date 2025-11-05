OCBC appoints Melvyn Low as group chief strategy and transformation officer

The industry veteran has held senior positions in cash management, trade and securities services at various regional and global banks

Low will continue to oversee the global transaction banking division, which he has led since 2018. PHOTO: OCBC

[SINGAPORE] OCBC has appointed banking veteran Melvyn Low as its new group chief strategy and transformation officer, effective Nov 10, 2025.

The lender announced Low’s new role in a release on Wednesday (Nov 5). He will be responsible for driving the group’s long-term strategic road map, with a focus on future-proofing the group’s businesses and identifying new growth engines, the release read.

Low will also continue to oversee the global transaction banking division, which he has led since 2018.

With over 30 years of experience, Low has held senior positions in cash management, trade and securities services at various regional and global banks.

Helen Wong, group chief executive officer of OCBC, said Low’s “solid track record in innovation and transformation, combined with his first-hand knowledge of OCBC group’s diversity and synergistic strengths... makes him the most suitable person to take on this role”.

She added: “His appointment affirms the bench strength we have and the mobility of our people in taking on new roles.”

BT in your inbox Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up

The release noted that Low has “consistently demonstrated strong business acumen, with a track record of innovation and transformation”.

Under his leadership, the global transaction banking division’s total income grew by two times in the past five years, OCBC said. The division also surpassed its regional target of 500 mandates in Greater China two years ahead of time, securing close to 600 as at June 2025.

On the industry front, Low led Singapore banks in the 2021 development and launch of the PayNow-PromptPay linkage between Singapore and Thailand. For his contributions, Low received the Institute of Banking and Finance Distinguished Fellow award, which recognises industry captains who have made significant contributions.

He is currently co-chair of the steering committee for the governance of PayNow cross-border linkages, and also serves as a board member of Nets and the Singapore Trade Data Exchange.