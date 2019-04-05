OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% rise in pay to S$10.7m for 2018

OCBC Bank's chief executive Samuel Tsien received a 10.4 per cent increase in pay in 2018 from a year ago, the bank disclosed in its annual report on Friday.

Mr Tsien received S$10.7 million in 2018. In 2017, his total remuneration was S$9.69 million.

DBS Group Holdings chief executive Piyush Gupta took home a 15.5 per cent pay rise to S$11.9 million last year, in cash and shares combined.

United Overseas Bank (UOB) chief executive Wee Ee Cheong earned a 12 per cent pay rise to S$10.56 million in 2018.

For 2018, OCBC's Mr Tsien received about S$1.24 million in salary, and S$5.6 million in bonus. The remainder was from deferred shares and other benefits.