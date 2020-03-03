You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC enables instant car loan approvals

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 11:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

OCBC customers can now apply and get approval for car loans within 60 seconds, thanks to a new digital process that leverages the national data repository, MyInfo, and the bank's real-time KYC (know your customer) and credit assessment system.

In a statement on Tuesday, the lender said its latest digital solution will eliminate the "tedious" filling of hard-copy forms, simplifying a process that traditionally take a few working days.

In the automotive industry, some 95 per cent of car purchases and car loans are completed with the help of car sales representatives, and these representatives along with their customers typically need to complete a considerable amount of paperwork.

OCBC's new car loan approval process also removes the need to share sensitive details with a third party. Customers will instead input their personal details online using their own devices. 

"Not only is the (conventional) car loan application process time-consuming, but customers also have to share sensitive personal information such as income details with the sales representative. On top of that, approval by the financier may take a day or even a few days on a case-to-case basis," the bank said.

SEE ALSO

DBS, OCBC take trade finance into the digital age

A total of 11 authorised car distributors - which together account for the majority of car purchases in Singapore - will use OCBC's car loan approval process by this month.

These distributors offering the instant car loans are: EuroSports Auto, EuroAutomobile, Inchcape Group (Borneo Motors & Champion Motors), Kah Motor, Premium Automobile, Tan Chong Motors & MotorImage, TransEurokar Group, Vantage Automotive, Vertex Euro Motors and Wearnes Automotive.

Sunny Quek, OCBC head of consumer financial services in Singapore, said the new car loan initiative is in line with the digital application and instant approval processes that bank now offers for a wide range of banking products.

"We will continue to deepen our customers’ relationships with us as we aggressively drive fresh digital initiatives that ensure frictionlessaccess to all our products and services," Mr Quek said.

"By the end of this year, one in every two OCBC Bank customers will have been on-boarded digitally."

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

Erupting Indonesian volcano spews massive ash cloud

[SOLO, Indonesia] Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday, shooting a massive ash cloud some...

Mar 3, 2020 12:58 PM
Garage

RF Fund Management eyes US$50m fund for fintech, proptech investments in Asia

RF Fund Management, a subsidiary of financial group RF International, is setting up its inaugural US$50 million...

Mar 3, 2020 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe says ready to top up fiscal spending if coronavirus hits economy

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday his government was ready to deploy further fiscal...

Mar 3, 2020 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

New scheme to get Singapore mid-career professionals into tech-related jobs

A NEW programme will train and place Singapore's professionals aged 40 and above in tech-related jobs, regardless of...

Mar 3, 2020 12:51 PM
Government & Economy

SMEs to get digital access to overseas opportunities, more Industry Digital Plans

SINGAPORE'S small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will get access to overseas opportunities without having to go...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.