You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

OCBC first Singapore bank to get woman CEO; Helen Wong to take over from Samuel Tsien

Appointment of veteran Greater China banker signals continued focus on the region: analyst
Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

BT_20210109_NCOCBC9_4400047.jpg
Helen Wong: "The team and I will now continue to build on OCBC's strong foundations to further entrench it as a leading and progressive regional financial institution."
PHOTO: OCBC

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S second-largest bank has picked a seasoned hand in Greater China to lead the charge for the lender's next phase of growth, and with that, its first female CEO.

OCBC on Friday said Helen Wong, former chief executive of HSBC in Greater China, will be its new...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 11:17 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks rise as market eyes stimulus after bad jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday as markets undeterred by weak jobs data and disturbing...

Jan 8, 2021 11:10 PM
Transport

Boeing to pay US$2.5b to settle US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

[WASHINGTON] Boeing will pay more than US$2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the...

Jan 8, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

London declares 'major incident' with hospitals at risk of Covid deluge

[LONDON] London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, warning hospitals in the British capital could...

Jan 8, 2021 10:52 PM
Consumer

Britain approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use

[LONDON] Britain's medical regulator on Friday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said...

Jan 8, 2021 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Beware of SMS scams as Singapore begins vaccination drive: MOH

[SINGAPORE] As invitations by text messages roll out for some to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations, scammers are...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

British retail giant M&S logs sliding sales on virus

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for