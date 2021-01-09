OCBC first Singapore bank to get woman CEO; Helen Wong to take over from Samuel Tsien

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE'S second-largest bank has picked a seasoned hand in Greater China to lead the charge for the lender's next phase of growth, and with that, its first female CEO.
OCBC on Friday said Helen Wong, former chief executive of HSBC in Greater China, will be its new...
