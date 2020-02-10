You are here

OCBC hires another HSBC banker to drive Greater China business

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 11:05 AM
OCBC's Bank of Singapore has hired a senior HSBC banker to drive its wealth business from Greater China and North Asia clients, the latest publicised appointment following another high-profile hire from HSBC by OCBC at the start of this year.
Bank of Singapore on Monday said it appointed Joanna Ho as the head of wealth planning for Greater China and North Asia, a newly created role.

Formerly HSBC Private Banking's head of wealth planning, Asia Pacific, Private Wealth Solutions, Ms Ho will look to expand Bank of Singapore's wealth planning, family office, trust, succession and insurance offerings for Greater China and North Asia markets. She will be based in Hong Kong. 

Bank of Singapore said this comes as wealthy families in the Greater China region bring about an unprecedented transfer of wealth in the next decade. "A senior hire will now deepen Bank of Singapore’s expertise in helping them deal with complex wealth management and investment planning issues to protect and grow wealth across generations." 

OCBC this month also welcomed former HSBC Greater China chief Helen Wong as its head of global wholesale banking, with the 58-year-old holding as well a newly created role as deputy president at the bank. Ms Wong brings to OCBC 35 years of banking experience, and started her career in banking with OCBC in 1984 as a management trainee, and later, the bank’s first China Desk manager.

