OCBC is first Singapore bank to set up ethics committee

The new board committee will ensure responsible banking is rigorously enforced across the OCBC group
Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

Mr Ooi said that amid considerable changes in the industry, OCBC's "underlying values of integrity and honesty must never change".

OCBC Bank has become the first Singapore bank to set up an ethics and conduct board committee.

In a statement on Wednesday, OCBC, Singapore's second largest bank said the new committee is to ensure that the group's core values of trust and integrity continue to anchor the

