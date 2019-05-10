You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC joins Singapore lenders facing slowdown in home loans

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 2:14 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

OCBC Bank, like the other two Singapore lenders, is feeling the chill of last year's property cooling measures with its mortgage book "reduced visibly" for the first quarter of 2019. 

"Our housing loans outstanding have reduced visibly on quarter and on year," chief executive Samuel Tsien said during the bank's results announcement on Friday. "Housing demand is there but it's not as strong as before."

OCBC's total housing loans stood at S$64.8 billion at March 31, 2019, up from S$64.5 billion at end-2018. It was S$64.2 billion at March 31, 2018. Mr Tsien said the Singapore home loans contraction was "less than a billion" (in Singapore dollars) year on year.

In addition, Mr Tsien said OCBC, whose home loan market share remains over 20 per cent, isn't keen to fight for more of the pie by cutting rates. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Sometimes, the pricing is not worth our participation in the market," he said. 

Sibor (Singapore interbank offered rate) and SOR (swap offer rate) have been rising steadily since 2016, wrote Phillip Securities analyst Tin Min Ying last week.

However, they appear to be consolidating near the 2 per cent mark since the start of this year, she said, suggesting that interest rate pressures on housing loans may be capped at this level. 

Nonetheless, the slowdown in housing loan growth is "a red flag" for the Singapore banking sector's loan business, where housing loans make up 30 per cent of total domestic loans in Singapore, Ms Tin said. 

United Overseas Bank told The Business Times last week that "Singapore mortgage loan growth was flat quarter on quarter, and expected to be low single-digit for this year as the impact of cooling measures is still being felt".

The bank's housing loans rose to S$68.7 billion at end-March 2019, up from S$68.4 billion at end-2018. It was S$66.5 billion a year ago.

In contrast, DBS Group Holdings saw its mortgage book shrink for the first time in years for the first quarter of 2019 in results posted last month.

DBS's total housing loans fell to S$74.4 billion as at March 31, 2019, down from S$75 billion as at end-2018. It was S$73.5 billion on March 31, 2018. The Singapore home loans contraction of "half a billion dollars" was due to last year's round of government property curbs, DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said.

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_dt_1005.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump's tariff hike on US$200b of Chinese goods takes effect, China says forced to retaliate

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

ak_rt_1005.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales fall broadly again in March, but decline eases

Grain2.jpg
May 10, 2019
Garage

Singapore food tech startup Grain bags US$10m in Series B funding led by Singha Ventures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening