OCBC launches solar panel consumer loan for landed property homeowners

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 1:06 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

OCBC has launched a consumer loan for landed property homeowners looking to install solar panels on their homes.

The loan facility, which is Singapore's first, provides these owners with a term-financing option for installing solar panels, defraying upfront costs to enable and accelerate clean energy adoption, the bank said in a press statement on Monday.

Each homeowner can borrow up to S$30,000 with a tenure of between one and five years to allow for greater flexibility on the repayment period, it added.

Moreover, the bank has exclusively partnered Sembcorp Industries' electricity retail arm Sembcorp Power to provide homeowners with onsite solar panel installation assessment. Initial consultation costs will be borne by Sembcorp Power, OCBC said.

OCBC's head of consumer financial services Singapore Sunny Quek said offering this retail loan for solar panels is one of the key ways to introduce and improve the accessibility of a green and sustainable energy source to Singapore's landed property homeowners.

"This is the first but an important step in getting people to relook the way they view electricity and we are glad to pioneer this loan," he said.

Sembcorp Energy Singapore head of consumer business Valerie Lee said the partnership with OCBC is a timely move to bring affordable clean energy to more consumers.

"Backed by a suite of sustainable solutions, Sembcorp Power is able to extend competitive electricity price plans and enable landed property homeowners to get additional energy credits with their renewable energy certificates as they go green and enjoy further cost savings," she said.

As at the midday break on Monday, shares of OCBC were trading 1.3 per cent or S$0.14 lower at S$10.59, while shares of Sembcorp Industries were trading 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.81.

