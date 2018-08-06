You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC mulls 'digital bank' in Indonesia

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 12:44 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

OCBC is pursuing an idea of a "digital bank" in Indonesia, said its chief executive officer Samuel Tsien on Monday at the bank's results briefing, as Singapore's second-largest bank looks to join its peers in launching banking for mobile-savvy customers in this region.

The bank was unable to share more details at this early stage, though it is likely that this digital bank will not be a standalone unit, which is the model used by DBS. 

This comes as UOB last week announced a "digital bank" for five markets in Asean -  Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. 

UOB aims to have three to five million customers in the next five years with this digital bank. This will be operated at a "steady-state" cost-to-income ratio of 35 per cent. UOB said it would use a "unique data-centric business model", that taps the entire customer life cycle comprehensively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UOB will rely on its in-house digital technology development, as well as its collaboration with its fintech partners, credit assessment firm Avatec.ai and data analytics firm Personetics.

DBS in April 2016 launched digibank India, India's first mobile-only bank that is driven by technology from biometrics identification to artificial intelligence. A DBS spokesman said that digibank India now is run by 60 to 70 people, with the virtual assistant handling some 80 per cent of customer interactions round the clock. The bank has since acquired more than two million customers in India.

DBS followed this up with a digibank in Indonesia last August. Today, some 250,000 customers in Indonesia are using it. This year, DBS is extending the utility of the virtual assistant to new areas such as cross-selling through contextual conversations.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
3 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
4 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
5 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

Aug 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Venture shares up 11% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening