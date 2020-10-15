OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

Get our introductory offer at only
OCBC has been named the best managed bank during the Covid-19 crisis at this year's Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Awards.
Its chief executive officer Samuel Tsien also won the Leadership Achievement Award for best Covid-19 response in Singapore.
In a statement on Thursday,...
