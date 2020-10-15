You are here

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 5:10 PM
OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien won the Leadership Achievement Award for best Covid-19 response in Singapore.
PHOTO: OCBC

OCBC has been named the best managed bank during the Covid-19 crisis at this year's Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Awards.

Its chief executive officer Samuel Tsien also won the Leadership Achievement Award for best Covid-19 response in Singapore.

In a statement on Thursday,...

