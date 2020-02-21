You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC net profit jumps 34% in Q4 on wealth management, insurance gains

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 7:54 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

nz_ocbc_210246.jpg
OCBC Bank’s net profit grew 34 per cent to S$1.24 billion for its fourth quarter, from S$926 million a year ago, driven mainly by wealth management, higher income from trading, sale of investment securities and properties, and its insurance franchise.
PHOTO: ST FILE

OCBC Bank’s net profit grew 34 per cent to S$1.24 billion for its fourth quarter, from S$926 million a year ago, driven mainly by wealth management, higher income from trading, sale of investment securities and properties, and its insurance franchise.

Annualised earnings per share stood at S$1.11 for the quarter, up from S$0.85 a year ago.

Singapore’s second largest lender proposed a dividend of S$0.28 per share, up from S$0.23 a year ago. Together with the interim dividend of S$0.25 per share, the total dividend for FY2019 amounts to S$0.53 per share, up from S$0.43 in the previous year.

Net interest income grew 6 per cent on the year to S$1.61 billion for Q4, on the back of loan growth and improved margins. Average customer loans increased 3 per cent from a year ago, mainly from lending to corporate customers.

Net interest margin (NIM) rose 5 basis points to 1.77 per cent largely due to the management of funding costs, up from 1.72 per cent a year ago.

SEE ALSO

UOB Q4 profit up 10% to S$1.01b

NIMs are a key gauge of profitability for banks, measuring the difference between income earned from loans and the interest paid to depositors.

Non-interest income climbed 58 per cent to S$1.31 billion for the quarter, from S$830 million in the previous year.

Net fees and commissions grew 17 per cent to a quarterly high of S$556 million, led by higher fees from wealth management, credit card, loan and transaction banking activities.

Net trading income increased to S$316 million from S$9 million a year ago, driven by higher gains from treasury activities, a rise in customer flow income, and mark-to-market gains. Net gains from the sale of investment securities were also higher at S$35 million, up from S$2 million a year ago.

Income from life and general insurance grew 25 per cent to S$308 million from S$247 million in the previous year, as a result of improved investment performance, and higher year-on-year sales, new business embedded value (NBEV) and margins.

The bank’s non-performing loans (NPL) ratio remained at 1.5 per cent as at Dec 31, 2019, from a year ago.

For the full year, OCBC’s net profit was 8 per cent higher at S$4.87 billion, led by sustained earnings growth across the group’s banking, wealth management and insurance franchise.

Earnings per share for FY2019 was S$1.14, up from S$1.06 a year ago.

Net interest income increased 7 per cent to a new high of S$6.33 billion from S$5.89 billion in the previous year, underpinned by asset growth and a rise in NIM.

Full-year NIM expanded 7 basis points to 1.77 per cent, mainly in Singapore and Greater China, as higher asset yields outpaced the rise in funding costs.

Non-interest income rose by 19 per cent to S$4.54 billion in FY2019, from S$3.81 billion a year ago, driven by broad-based income growth.

Net fees and commissions rose 5 per cent to hit a record S$2.12 billion last year, led by higher wealth management and credit card fees, as well as increased fees from loan, trade and investment banking activities.

In FY2019, net trading income grew substantially to S$977 million from S$508 million a year ago, mostly attributable to an 18 per cent increase in customer flow income and mark-to-market gains in Great Eastern Holdings’ investment portfolio.

Net gains from the sale of investment securities were higher at S$171 million as compared to S$16 million in the previous year, while income from life and general insurance rose 7 per cent to S$976 million.

Despite the solid performance in FY19, OCBC chief executive officer Samuel Tsien said on Friday that the global economic outlook is “weaker than originally expected”.

“We are watchful of the impact to our business and customers from the continuing trade tensions, heightened geo-political risks and the Covid-19 outbreak, and will extend support to customers to help them overcome the market challenges,” he added.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 07:43 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB Q4 profit up 10% to S$1.01b

UNITED Overseas Bank's (UOB) net profit for its fourth quarter rose 10 per cent from the year-ago period, driven by ...

UPDATED 48 sec ago
Feb 21, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Irish PM resigns to caretaker role as government formation founders

[DUBLIN] Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, but stayed on as interim leader while the country's...

Feb 21, 2020 07:10 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB to launch digital bank TMRW next in Indonesia this year

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) will launch its digital bank, TMRW, next in Indonesia this year.

UPDATED 5 min ago
Feb 21, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese man argues against deportation from Canada, citing virus

[OTTAWA] A Chinese man has argued - unsuccessfully - that he should not be deported from Canada because he faced...

Feb 21, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson says looking forward to meeting Trump in June

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking forward to meeting US President Donald Trump in June, Mr...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly