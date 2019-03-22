OCBC Pay Anyone on food ordering app Waitrr

OCBC is offering its mobile payment service on food ordering app Waitrr. The OCBC Pay Anyone app enables customers to make direct QR code payments to merchants, and peer-to-peer e-payments leveraging QR codes, social media, or a recipient's mobile number and PayNow.

The latest partnership will make it easier for users to order and pay for their food when taking away or dining in at restaurants in Singapore, Waitrr said in a statement on Friday.

Waitrr works with F&B outlets including The Daily Cut, Guzman y Gomez, PAUL, and Da Paolo Gastronomia.

Dine-in customers may browse the menu of these restaurants and send their orders directly to the kitchen via the mobile app. For those who prefer to take away, they may place orders on the app from anywhere in Singapore, and choose their preferred pick-up time, Waitrr added.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Once the items have been selected, customers can now choose OCBC Pay Anyone as their preferred payment method. The OCBC Pay Anyone app will launch automatically, prefilled with the merchant’s name and payment amount; users will just have to review the payment details and tap 'pay'.

Qualifying OCBC Bank customers will receive a S$3 discount when they spend more than S$6, and use the promo code "OCBC" when they order via Waitrr, and pay through OCBC Pay Anyone. The promotion lasts till May 18, and is limited to 5,000 redemptions per month, said Waitrr.