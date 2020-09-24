You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC prices S$200m in 3% perpetual capital securities, first callable in 2030

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 8:18 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

LENDER OCBC has priced S$200 million in 3 per cent perpetual capital securities, first callable in 2030, the mainboard-listed bank said on Thursday evening.

Net proceeds from the issuance, a private placement under OCBC's US$30 billion global medium-term note programme, will be used for general corporate purposes.

The capital securities are expected to qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital for OCBC, with a "Baa1" rating from Moody's Investors Service.

Holders can look forward to semi-annual distributions at a fixed rate of 3 per cent a year from the issue date to the first reset date of Sept 30, 2030, the earliest when OCBC can redeem the capital securities.

If the capital securities are not redeemed then, the distribution rate will be reset every 10 years to a fixed rate pegged to a combination of the then-prevailing 10-year swap offer rate and the initial spread of 2.19 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Volvo readies first green bond to support electric car strategy

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

OCBC can also redeem the capital securities upon a tax event or if they no longer qualify as eligible capital, and can cancel distributions at its sole discretion, it noted.

OCBC and Standard Chartered are the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issue, with the capital securities slated for listing on the Singapore bourse on Oct 1.

OCBC shed S$0.08, or 0.95 per cent, to S$8.37, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hong Lai Huat board stands by carrying value assessment for properties

King Wan Corp can meet payment obligations, board says after bourse query

Hiap Tong Corp has enough resources to carry on despite virus hit to construction, says its board

Neo Group shareholders vote yes on property business diversification

M1 is third telco to launch non-standalone 5G; mobile plan available from Friday

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 07:42 PM
Government & Economy

As Covid-19 cases surge, UK unveils plans to save jobs

[ LONDON] British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new jobs support scheme that would help firms...

Sep 24, 2020 07:37 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to seek US$242b for debt servicing

[TOKYO] Japan's Ministry of Finance is set to seek about US$242 billion in debt servicing for the fiscal year from...

Sep 24, 2020 07:04 PM
Government & Economy

AGC seeks to be heard at Ms Parti Liyani's complaint hearing

[SINGAPORE] The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) is seeking leave to be heard at the application hearing over...

Sep 24, 2020 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Lai Huat board stands by carrying value assessment for properties

MAINBOARD-LISTED property developer Hong Lai Huat Group has engaged independent valuers to assess its properties...

Sep 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Consumer

Indonesia gives free Bali staycations to test tourism readiness

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is offering free tours and staycations to 4,440 residents of its resort island of Bali, in a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Google partners banks to streamline PayNow transfers

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades ThaiBev to 'add' as share price back at low levels

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.