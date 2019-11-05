You are here

OCBC Q3 profit dips 6% to S$1.17b on one time charge

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 8:24 AM
OCBC Bank’s net profit slipped 6 per cent to S$1.17 billion for its third quarter ended Sept 30, from S$1.25 billion a year ago after booking a one-off charge at its Indonesian banking unit.
The one-time charge of S$91 million came from a refinement in the group’s expected credit loss modelling approach for Bank OCBC NISP. 

Excluding the one-time charge, the group’s core net profit was S$1.26 billion, slightly higher than $1.25 billion a year earlier, Singapore’s second-largest lender said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Annualised earnings per share rose to S$1.15, an increase from S$1.06 for FY 2018. 

No dividend has been declared for third quarter as the bank pays dividends on a semi-annual basis.

Total income for the quarter rose 4 per cent to S$2.66 billion from S$2.54 billion a year ago.

On the group’s performance and outlook, OCBC chief executive Samuel Tsien said loans rose year-on-year and fee income climbed to a record high led by wealth management as the private banking business continued to attract net new money inflows.

Great Eastern also reported increased operating earnings and new sales as well as higher business embedded value and margin.

"Global and regional economic growth continued to slow, and geo-political event risks have increased. We shall remain vigilant and will maintain prudent risk management practices while exercising disciplined cost management," he added.

OCBC shares closed at S$11.07 on Monday, up five Singapore cents or 0.5 per cent, before the results were announced.

