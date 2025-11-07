OCBC Q3 profit flat at S$1.98 billion, beats expectations

Net interest income down 9% at S$2.23 billion

[SINGAPORE] OCBC ’s net profit was flat for its third quarter, supported by higher non-interest income and lower allowances, it said on Friday (Nov 7).

Net profit for the three months ended Sep 30, 2025, stood at S$1.98 billion.

The earnings beat the S$1.79 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts.

Net interest income for the quarter was down 9 per cent at S$2.23 billion.

Net interest margin fell by 34 basis points to 1.84 per cent amid a softening interest rate environment, although this was partly offset by average asset growth.

Non-interest income was up 15 per cent at S$1.57 billion, from broad-based fee, trading and insurance income growth.

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio was 0.9 per cent, unchanged from the same period a year earlier.

OCBC group chief executive officer Helen Wong said: “Looking ahead, the external environment remains complex, shaped by shifting policy dynamics and geopolitical tensions.”

Shares of OCBC closed 0.8 per cent or S$0.13 higher at S$17.19 on Thursday.