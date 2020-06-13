OCBC Research upgrades Sembcorp Industries' issuer profile

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
OCBC Credit Research on Friday upgraded Sembcorp Industries (SCI)'s issuer profile to "neutral", on the back of the recently announced two-part deal that will see Sembcorp Marine (SMM) separated from its parent company.
OCBC is of the view that the proposed deal is credit...
