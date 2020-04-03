OCBC to close 22 branches from April 9 to May 4; Citi to close another four branches

OCBC will close 22 of its Singapore branches from April 9 to May 4, in anticipation of reduced footfall following the government’s latest move urging people to stay home and adhere to tightened social distancing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The branches that will be closed are located at Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, City Square Mall, Holland Village, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang Wave Premier, Marina Bay Financial Centre, North Bridge Road, Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, Parkway Parade Premier, Paya Lebar Square, Serangoon Garden, Singapore Management University, Sun Plaza, Suntec City, Ubi, United Square, White Sands and Woodlands.

The bank said it has ensured that there will be at least one branch open in the proximity of every neighbourhood town centre. With that, 24 branches remain open, including all 19 branches that offer banking services on Sunday.

All of five branches with safe deposit boxes – Centre Branch, Thomson Branch, Sixth Avenue Branch, Ang Mo Kio Branch and Bedok North Branch – will also remain open to allow customers to access their personal items and documents kept in these boxes. It will likewise keep open the trade service centres at OCBC Centre South and OCBC Tampines Centre 2.

The bank’s network of 1,200 ATMs, which includes the shared ATM network with UOB Bank, as well as its digital banking solutions, will also remain fully operational.

There is also no change in the branch banking hours. SME customers can also go to any of the 24 branches that will remain open.

OCBC said in a press release on Friday night that it "will ensure that there is ample cash available" at all its ATMs and open branches.

OCBC's head of consumer financial services Sunny Quek added: "While we will step up our resources at the branches to ensure that we deliver our services well, we seek our customers’ understanding for any unforeseen delay in our service delivery. We encourage our customers to make use of our digital solutions to minimise their need to come into our branches."

Mr Quek noted that OCBC had seen 35 per cent more fund transfers performed digitally during this period.

Separately, Citibank Singapore said it will temporarily close four branches - Asia Square, Woodlands, Holland Village and Punggol - from April 9 to May 4. This is in addition to the four instant banking centres at Bugis, Boon Lay, Tampines and Changi Business Park, which have been temporarily closed since March 27, 2020.

Brendan Carney, CEO of Citibank Singapore and global consumer banking Asean cluster head said: “In these extraordinary times of Covid-19, the well-being of our employees and clients remains our top priority. We continue to support our clients with their banking needs anytime, anywhere through our Citi Mobile App and will offer special relief assistance to clients who may require additional help to get through this challenging period.

"At the same time, we ask for our customers’ understanding as we are working round the clock to respond as quickly as possible to some of the queries that may have come through phone or other channels.”

The banks' move came a few hours after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in a national broadcast that the government will step up measures in the coming month in its effort to reduce community spread of the novel coronavirus.

Among other things, most workplaces and schools are to shut on April 7 and April 8, respectively. But essential services, including key banking services, will remain open, Mr Lee had said.

UOB said in a statement that it will have to limit the number of branches that remain open during this "circuit breaker" period, and will provide the details of the branches that will remain open during this time by April 7.

"We ask for your patience and understanding as we make these adjustments and strive to meet our normal customer service standards in these extraordinarily difficult times," a UOB spokesperson said. "We apologise for the inconvenience these changes cause for some but believe it the right thing to do for all."

Singapore's largest bank DBS said in a statement that it is working on an approach that "strikes the right balance between serving our customers' needs while keeping everyone safe".

"Safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees and customers is our utmost priority. At the same time, we are mindful that banking is an essential service and remain committed to supporting our customers throughout this period," a DBS spokesperson said.