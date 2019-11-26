You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC to issue A$500m of senior floating-rate green notes due 2022

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 6:30 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

OCBC Bank has priced A$500 million (S$463 million) of senior floating-rate green notes due 2022 under its US$30 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes will be issued by OCBC Bank, acting through its Sydney branch, and are expected to be Repo Eligible by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The notes will bear interest at the three-month Bank Bill Swap reference rate plus 63 basis points per annum, payable quarterly in arrear. They are expected to be rated Aa1 by Moody's, AA- by S&P Global Ratings, and AA- by Fitch Ratings.

The notes are expected to be issued on Dec 5, 2019 and listed on the Singapore Exchange on Dec 6, 2019. OCBC said net proceeds will go towards financing or refinancing new or existing qualifying assets and projects as described under the Eligibility Criteria in the OCBC Sustainability Bond Framework.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, OCBC Bank and Westpac Banking Corporation acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issue.

SEE ALSO

Mission: Cutting food and fashion waste

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank KE still positive on aviation services firms with SATS top pick

Hyflux inks S$400m rescue deal with Utico

SolarGy, SolarPVExchange and Sunseap lend weight to UOB's solar financing plan

ComfortDelGro adding buses with auto emergency braking to private fleet

Singapore banks' earnings may have peaked, to see rising credit costs: Fitch Ratings

OCBC chief favours internal candidates for bank's next CEO

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 26, 2019 06:21 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares drop 0.4% on Tuesday amid cautious sentiment

SINGAPORE equities put in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors continue to grapple with the ever-changing...

Nov 26, 2019 05:39 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.48...

Nov 26, 2019 05:35 PM
Government & Economy

Besieged Hong Kong university finds only one person in search

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong university team looking for protesters still hiding after a 10-day siege by police only...

Nov 26, 2019 04:43 PM
Banking & Finance

China faces biggest state-firm offshore debt failure in 20 years

[HONG KONG] A major Chinese commodity trader looks poised to become the most high-profile state-owned enterprise (...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly