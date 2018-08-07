You are here
OCBC to re-price mortgages for gradual margin lift
Q2 earnings beat forecasts, rising 16 per cent to S$1.21 billion as net interest income rose 8 per cent to S$1.45 billion
Singapore
OCBC expects to re-price parts of its Singapore mortgage book in the second half of the year, a move that should lift its net interest margin (NIM) gradually. This comes as its expansion in NIM in the second quarter was smaller than its two banking peers.
Rate movements
