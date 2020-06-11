You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC to resume face-to-face wealth advisory services, by appointment and at select branches

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 10:18 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

FROM Friday, OCBC Bank will resume face-to-face wealth advisory services by appointment only for bancassurance, funds, structured investments and bonds at 27 branches and nine OCBC Premier Banking Centres. 

The bank will also reopen three branches – at Bukit Batok, Sun Plaza and White Sands – as well as one Premier Banking Centre at Parkway Parade on Thursday to support a growing number of customers visiting the branches in the heartlands, including at Choa Chu Kang, Tampines and Jurong East, and at Northpoint City, it said in an announcement on Thursday.

These add to the 24 OCBC branches that had remained open during Singapore’s eight-week partial lockdown, with at least one branch open in the proximity of every neighbourhood town centre. Currently, these branches offer only essential banking services. Physical wealth advisory and sales have not been allowed.

The footfall at branches has increased by more than 20 per cent on average since Singapore started to ease out of its “circuit breaker” on June 2, said the bank’s head of consumer financial services Sunny Quek.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is our top priority. While all safe distancing measures are implemented in our branches, it can get crowded at times and we continue to encourage our customers to use our digital banking solutions and virtual wealth advisory service,” he added. 

SEE ALSO

Bank of Singapore hires RBS strategist as chief economist

Financial institutions providing advice on banking, insurance and investment products, as well as private banks offering wealth management advice, will be permitted to have in-person meetings with their customers at their premises only with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s approval. These permissions are subject to additional safe management measures.

OCBC Bank, for instance, will require employees to don face shields and face masks while advising customers face-to-face. The bank will also make it compulsory for customers to download and use contact tracing app TraceTogether, and have demarcated one-metre queue markings at its branches.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 10:09 AM
Government & Economy

Australian PM on China tensions: country won't trade values in response to 'coercion'

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he would not be intimidated or give into coercion when...

Jun 11, 2020 10:05 AM
Government & Economy

Japan eyes partial reopening to business trips this summer: media

[TOKYO] Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand as early this...

Jun 11, 2020 09:56 AM
Stocks

JD.com raises US$3.87b in Hong Kong secondary listing: sources

[HONG KONG] Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com has priced its shares at HK$226 each and raised about US$3.87 billion...

Jun 11, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Thursday's open after Fed announcement; STI down 1.1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve confirmed that it will keep the benchmark...

Jun 11, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Thursday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday morning echoing losses on Wall Street as profit-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.